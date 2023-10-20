National News
Derek White prepares for historic verdict in tobacco excise tax case

October 20, 2023 31 views

By Eve Cable  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter   Derek White hasn’t been allowed to leave Canada since March 2016, when he and 60 others were arrested as part of Project Mygale on suspicion of evading taxes in cross-border tobacco trading. On November 1, a judge will finally decide whether White and fellow Kahnawa’kehro:non Hunter Montour will win a constitutional challenge that will dictate the future of both men after seven years of waiting. White said that he won’t give up, even if the verdict doesn’t go his way. “I’m fighting this right till the end, which is good, because there was nobody else that was willing to step up to the plate and fight it,” he said. “If I win, it’s a win for everyone. If I lose, I’m going to…

