National News
ticker

Man fined $50K in Vermont for illegally importing carvings made of sperm whale teeth, walrus tusk

October 20, 2023 20 views

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)- A California man has been fined $50,000 in Vermont for illegally importing carvings made from sperm whale teeth and walrus tusk across the U.S.-Canadian border, federal prosecutors said. The man and his wife arrived at the Highgate Springs border crossing after buying nine Inuit carvings from an art gallery in Montreal, according to court papers. He told a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer that he was bringing back one stone statue from Quebec, court papers said. The officer inspected the trunk and found nine statues, including four made of ivory, the Vermont U.S. attorney’s office said. The man, who was living in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the time, admitted that the four were made from walrus tusk and Customs and Border Protection seized them. The U.S. Fish…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Innu leaders quit meetings with N.L. premier, citing issues with unrecognized group

October 20, 2023 16

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- Innu leaders say they will no longer be attending Newfoundland and Labrador Premier…

Read more
National News

Haudenosaunee Lacrosse team one step away from achieving Olympic dreams

October 20, 2023 16

By John Chidley-Hill THE CANADIAN PRESS The Haudenosaunee Nationals are one step away from achieving a…

Read more