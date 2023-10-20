National News
ticker

High school completion, income levels increasing for First Nations peoples: StatCan

October 20, 2023 6 views

OTTAWA- A report released this week from Statistics Canada paints a slightly improved picture of how on- and off-reserve First Nations peoples are faring in areas like education, housing and employment. The report, produced in collaboration with the Assembly of First Nations, also looks at how the data compares to those of non-Indigenous peoples. StatCan found high school completion rates have increased for both on- and off-reserve First Nations peoples since 2016. The proportion of people living in a low-income household also decreased, which StatCan attributes to higher government transfers in 2020 that included COVID-19 pandemic relief measures. Nearly half of households on-reserve had access to broadband internet services in 2019, compared to 32.3 per cent in 2018. But StatCan still found status First Nations peoples 15 years or older…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Man fined $50K in Vermont for illegally importing carvings made of sperm whale teeth, walrus tusk

October 20, 2023 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)- A California man has been fined $50,000 in Vermont for illegally importing carvings…

Read more
National News

Derek White prepares for historic verdict in tobacco excise tax case

October 20, 2023 26

By Eve Cable  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter   Derek White hasn’t been allowed to leave Canada since…

Read more