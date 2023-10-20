Haudenosaunee Lacrosse team one step away from achieving Olympic dreams

By John Chidley-Hill THE CANADIAN PRESS The Haudenosaunee Nationals are one step away from achieving a decades-long dream. Lacrosse was restored to the Olympics program on Monday, with men’s and women’s versions of the game to be played at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Because lacrosse was created by the Haudenosaunee people centuries before European colonizers arrived in North America, the originators of the game play independently of Canada or the United States in international lacrosse competitions. But there is currently no clear pathway for them to play at the Olympics. “I think it would be a huge achievement and an honour to be representing our people on that kind of stage,” said Cody Jamieson, who has played for the Haudenosaunee Nationals in international tournaments for 20 years. “I think…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice