Innu leaders quit meetings with N.L. premier, citing issues with unrecognized group

October 20, 2023 32 views

ST. JOHN’S, N.L.- Innu leaders say they will no longer be attending Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey’s annual meetings with the province’s Indigenous groups. The leaders of the Innu Nation as well as the two Innu First Nations in central and northern Labrador said today in a release that they do not believe their concerns about an unrecognized Inuit group will be addressed by Furey’s government. The release said the leaders had alerted Furey that they would be pulling out of his Indigenous roundtable discussions. The Innu Nation does recognize the NunatuKavut council as an Indigenous group, nor do the Inuit Nunatsiavut government in Labrador and the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, which represents Inuit in Canada. The nation says Lisa Dempster, a self-identified member of the NunatuKavut council, is in…

