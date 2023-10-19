MMF president lauds diversity in NDP cabinet, promise of reconciliation

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The president of the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is applauding newly sworn-in Premier Wab Kinew this week for sticking to promises he made during and after the recent election campaign to ensure there is cultural and gender diversity in his government and his cabinet. “It’s a good day in Manitoba when you see such diversity in a newly formed government,” MMF President David Chartrand said in a media release. “Diversity means more perspectives and opportunities for stronger relationships, built on shared understanding and mutual respect.” Chartrand’s comments come after Kinew, Manitoba’s first First Nations premier, and the NDP government’s new cabinet were sworn into office on Wednesday morning in Winnipeg. Out of the 15 members of the new cabinet, eight are people of…
