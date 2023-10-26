Manitoba CFS a new version of residential schools, says MKO grand chief

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Just days after the federal government pledged tens of billions of dollars to reform child welfare systems on First Nations communities, a northern Manitoba grand chief said child and family services (CFS) will never improve until First Nations have control over those systems. “What the child welfare system has done is create a system that took over from the residential school system and put it into another entity,” Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said, while addressing Manitoba First Nations leaders on Thursday. “The monster that was the residential school is now CFS.” On Tuesday, a judge approved a $23-billion dollar settlement that will have Ottawa compensate more than 300,000 First Nations children and their families for the chronic underfunding of on-reserve…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice