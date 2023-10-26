Gitxaa?a First Nation appeals Supreme Court decision on mining permits

By Seth Forward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Gitxaa?a First Nation has appealed a B.C. Supreme Court decision after their attempts to quash mining projects on their territory and enforce UN recommendations were rejected on Sept. 26. While the B.C. Chief Gold Commissioner was ordered to overhaul its online mineral tenure system to ensure consultation with First Nations was mandatory, the decision does not affect the several prospective projects on Gitxaa?a territory which the Nation was not consulted on. Supreme Court Justice Alan Ross’s ruling also does not prevent mining prospectors from obtaining permits on Gitxaa?a territory for the next 18 months while the province changes its permit system, another aspect of the ruling the Nation is appealing. Though the First Nation lauded the decision to force the province to…



