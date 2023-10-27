MLAs still fighting for Elder care closer to home

By Kira Wronska Dorward Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Netsilik MLA Joseph Quqqiaq raised the issue of out-of-territory advanced levels of care for Elders, calling it “very unfortunate that we cannot yet provide that level of care here in our home territory.” Many Elders are placed in facilities in Ottawa, but, speaking in the legislative assembly earlier this week, Quqqiaq argued that it’s time-consuming and difficult for their family members in Nunavut to visit as often as they would wish. He called on the government to “fully explore opportunities to place our Elders who cannot receive the level of care they need in Nunavut in locations that are geographically closer to their families. It would mean so much to their loved ones.” “Our neighbours in the Northwest Territories have long been…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice