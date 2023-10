National Wildlife Centre seeks exemption from development, cash in lieu fees for wildlife field hospital

By Zachary Roman Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local non-profit is seeking help from the Town of Caledon for its building project. The National Wildlife Centre (NWC) is a Caledon non-profit that’s going to build a wildlife field hospital to treat sick, injured and orphaned wildlife. NWC Executive Director Tracey Cox, in letters to Caledon Council, said the NWC can only get a building permit once all fees are paid. Cox said the NWC has paid all fees except cash-in-lieu and development fees. Cox said the NWC’s field hospital qualifies for an exemption from development fees as it is zoned as a non-**>residential<** agricultural building. She said the NWC can be exempt from cash-in-lieu fees as well since it is a not-for-profit charity. Cox noted in her letters the NWC…



