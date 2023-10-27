Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says renewable powered grid by 2035 ‘fantasy thinking’

CALGARY- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told delegates at a climate conference in Calgary on Thursday that achieving an electricity grid that depends on renewable power by 2035 is “fantasy thinking.” Smith has said that achieving that target in 12 years could lead to power blackouts because Alberta wouldn’t have a reliable source of baseload power, such as natural gas. Her government has argued for a net-zero grid by 2050. “Does anyone think it would be possible to get all of the siting decisions, the regulatory, First Nations, the different levels of landowner consultation, the environmental issues, does anyone think that would be possible to get that built in 12 years, starting now?” she asked those in attendance at the 2023 Climate Summit in Calgary. “Yes,” responded many people in the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice