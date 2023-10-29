National News
ticker

Naicatchewenin chief eyes cultural resurrection

October 29, 2023 27 views

By Mike Stimpson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A 14,700-square-foot culture and learning centre will give Naicatchewenin First Nation some much needed tools for a cultural resurrection, Chief Wayne Smith says. A $2-million Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation grant for construction of the facility was announced last week. The accompanying news release quoted Smith speaking of a “resurrection” in Naicatchewenin. “Resurrection basically means because we’ve lost a lot of these cultural and traditional teachings,” Smith explained in an interview this week. “We lost our language. It’s always been our goal to bring it back up and revive what we once had.” How did so much get lost? Well, Smith said, that’s complicated. But residential schools and the “’60s Scoop” are part of the story of how First Nations such as his…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders condemn the justice system after Robert Riley Saunders granted day parole

October 29, 2023 19

By Meral Jamal  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A man who forged social worker credentials and defrauded…

Read more
National News

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis

October 29, 2023 26

By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario…

Read more