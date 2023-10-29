Training begins as Matawa First Nations make historic FireSmart pledge 

By Austin Campbell Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Fire safety in a couple of remote First Nations communities is set to receive a major upgrade as Matawa First Nations Management secured two new wildfire rapid attack bush trucks for Eabametoong First Nation and Webequie First Nation as part of the FireSmart Project. The project is a partnership between FireSmart Canada and Ontario, Indigenous Services Canada, and both First Nations receiving the new vehicles. FireSmart Canada was established over 20 years ago to address common concerns about wildfires across the country, from urban areas to more remote communities. Monica Budiselic, Matawa’s emergency management coordinator and fire marshal, expressed her excitement about what this means for the First Nations involved and for the future of fire safety in all remote northern communities. Budiselic…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice