Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis

By Liam Casey THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after declaring a state of emergency over mental health crises across their territories. Cat Lake First Nation Chief Russell Wesley said 188 people of the 500 who live in his community are part of a mental wellness program, but they need more support. He said the overall health of the community is poor. He said 36 people have died since he became chief in July 2020, with their deaths being attributed to a variety of causes ranging from cancer and diabetes to suicides and drug overdoses. “The health care system is failing our people,” Wesley said at Queen’s Park this week. A 24-year-old man in Cat Lake recently died by…



