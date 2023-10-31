National News
A fraud case involving twins who claimed Inuit status adjourned until new year

October 31, 2023 43 views

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A court case involving twin sisters who are facing fraud charges for claiming Inuit status has been adjourned until the new year. Amira and Nadya Gill and Karima Manji _ who has claimed to be their adopted mother, are each facing two counts of fraud over $5,000 for allegedly defrauding two Inuit organizations in Nunavut. The three women live in “Ontario” and did not appear for a scheduled court date at the Nunavut Court of Justice in Iqaluit Monday, but lawyer J. Scott Cowan was present on their behalf via Zoom from Rankin Inlet. Cowan appeared as Manij’s legal representative and as an agent for the Gills. He asked chief justice Neil Sharkey, who was presiding over the session, to adjourn requests for…

