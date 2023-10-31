National News
ticker

‘Chronic underfunding’: 22 Quebec Indigenous police forces file rights complaint

October 31, 2023 36 views

MONTREAL- Quebec’s 22 Indigenous police forces have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission accusing the Public Safety Department of chronic underfunding. Shawn Dulude, president of the Quebec Association of First Nation and Inuit Police Directors, says federal funding for Indigenous police has set forces up to fail. Dulude, who is also chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, says funding levels prevent Indigenous police from providing basic services on par with other forces across the country. He says the alleged underfunding of Indigenous police extends beyond the communities they serve and affects national security. Benoit Amyot, a lawyer representing the First Nations police, says they hope the case will be accepted by the commission and referred to the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, which hears discrimination cases and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Esports competitions motivating force for First Nations students, educators say

October 31, 2023 39

By Maggie Macintosh Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Esports clubs are allowing First Nations students to play…

Read more
National News

A fraud case involving twins who claimed Inuit status adjourned until new year

October 31, 2023 44

By Cara McKenna  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A court case involving twin sisters who are facing…

Read more