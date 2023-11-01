AFN’s National Climate Strategy calls on Feds to compensate First Nations for lands lost to climate change

By Jacqueline St. Pierre ocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In July 2019, The Assembly of First Nations, the National political organization of First Nations and their on-reserve and off-reserve citizens, declared a First Nations Climate Emergency. The AFN has been leading climate change discussions with the First Nations-In-Assembly, a membership of 634 First Nations, since 2016. Resolution 05/2019 mandated the AFN to organize National Climate Gatherings and develop a climate strategy. It was moved by proxy by Jody Wilson for the Osoyoos Indian Band in British Colombia and seconded by Chief Terry Richardson of Papineau First Nation in New Brunswick. The first National Climate Gathering was held in March 2020 in White Horse, Yukon, on the territory of Ta’an Kw?ch?n and the Kwanlin Dun peoples, to discuss Climate Strategy and the…



