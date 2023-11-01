National News
ticker

Third First Nation wants use of Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted

November 1, 2023 34 views

By Bob Weber THE CANADIAN PRESS A third First Nation wants Parks Canada to give its members increased access, including limited hunting rights, to Jasper National Park, saying they were evicted when it was created in western Alberta. “Aseniwuche Winewak calls on Parks Canada to immediately enter into negotiations ? restore our access to the park and to prioritize our involvement in the co-management of Jasper both as the park’s current neighbouring Indigenous Peoples and its former inhabitants,” said an Oct. 27 letter from the band to Jasper National Park superintendent Alan Fehr. Last weekend, Parks Canada held a ceremony in the park to help celebrate the re-establishment of an ancient treaty between the Simpcw and Stoney First Nations under which the two nations agreed to share the resources of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN’s National Climate Strategy calls on Feds to compensate First Nations for lands lost to climate change

November 1, 2023 29

By Jacqueline St. Pierre ocal Journalism Initiative Reporter In July 2019, The Assembly of First Nations,…

Read more
National News

Canada, U.S. to meet with Indigenous leaders next week on transboundary pollution

November 1, 2023 31

By James McCarten THE CANADIAN PRESS WASHINGTON- Canadian and U.S. officials are expected to meet next…

Read more