`Beat them at their own game’: Indigenous Justice Centres aim to dismantle colonial law

November 1, 2023 34 views

 By Pippa Norman  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter It wasn’t until Amanda Carling, a Metis from Red River, sat down in her law class at the University of Toronto that she realized the racist underpinnings of the profession she’d entered. “Not only did lawyers watch the genocide against Indigenous people happen and do nothing, as a body, lawyers allowed the genocide to happen,” she said. “Because they drafted the Indian Act.” The more she learned about the colonial laws that took children, resources and economic opportunities away from Indigenous people, the more she began to want to dismantle it. Now, Carling, CEO of the BC First Nations Justice Council, is spearheading the opening of five regional Indigenous Justice Centres across B.C. this fall. These five centres will add to five pre-existing…

