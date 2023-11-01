`Times have changed

By Scott Hayes Local Journalism Initiative Reporter When two First Nations came together last week to rekindle their historic treaty from 1895, much of their talk was about how working together now can create a future that helps heal the pain of the past. “For us at Simpcw, the reawakening of the historical ties and the agreement we’ve had with our neighbours, our friends, our relatives that pre-dates Canada, pre-dates Alberta, pre-dates Jasper,” said Kukwpi7 (Chief) for Simpcw George Lampreau. “People need to know the true history of what happened here.” Lampreau said the Simpcw people lived here in harmony since time immemorial until Jasper National Park was created. When that happened, all Indigenous people were forcibly removed. “People don’t understand that. They say, `We should all be equal nowadays…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice