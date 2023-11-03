Conservation deal aims to protect 30 per cent of B.C. land by 2030

VANCOUVER- An environmental agreement to protect 30 per cent of British Columbia’s land by 2030 was signed today between the federal and British Columbia governments and the Indigenous-led First Nations Leadership Council. The target of the framework agreement means another 100,000 square kilometres of land must be designated, adding to the 20 per cent of B.C. that’s already protected, the most of any province or territory. A federal government statement says it’s the first agreement with a province to support Ottawa’s 30-per-cent-protection goal, which underpins Canada’s national biodiversity strategy. It says the federal government will invest up to $500 million over the life of the deal, with B.C. providing matching funds. Federal funding includes $50 million to protect 4,000 square kilometres of old-growth forest, and $104 million to restore the…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice