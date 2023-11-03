National News
ticker

Conservation deal aims to protect 30 per cent of B.C. land by 2030

November 3, 2023 38 views

VANCOUVER- An environmental agreement to protect 30 per cent of British Columbia’s land by 2030 was signed today between the federal and British Columbia governments and the Indigenous-led First Nations Leadership Council. The target of the framework agreement means another 100,000 square kilometres of land must be designated, adding to the 20 per cent of B.C. that’s already protected, the most of any province or territory. A federal government statement says it’s the first agreement with a province to support Ottawa’s 30-per-cent-protection goal, which underpins Canada’s national biodiversity strategy. It says the federal government will invest up to $500 million over the life of the deal, with B.C. providing matching funds. Federal funding includes $50 million to protect 4,000 square kilometres of old-growth forest, and $104 million to restore the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mary Ellen Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions

November 3, 2023 30

OTTAWA- Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill serves eviction notices on homeless as he prepares to leave office

November 3, 2023 43

By Lynda Powless Editor  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- In the waning days of his office…

Read more