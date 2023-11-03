National News
Prosecutors add hate crime allegations in shooting over Spanish conquistador statue

November 3, 2023 40 views

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP)-State prosecutors added hate-crime allegations Thursday to charges of attempted murder against a New Mexico man accused in the shooting of a Native American activist amid confrontations about aborted plans to reinstall a statue of a Spanish conquistador in public, at a court hearing Thursday in northern New Mexico. Defendant Ryan David Martinez pleaded not guilty to all charges at the arraignment overseen by a district court judge from a courthouse in TierraAmarilla. Assistant District Attorney Tony Long indicated that his office will pursue sentence enhancements based on the use of a firearm and try to prove that the shooting was motivated by bias against a particular social group. Martinez was arrested on Sept. 28 after chaos erupted and a single shot was fired at an outdoor…

