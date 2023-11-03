National News
ticker

First Nations police demand fair funding

November 3, 2023 41 views

By Marcus Bankuti  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Kahnawake Peacekeepers run a 24-hour operation, so it might seem strange to find the lights off at the station. But electricity doesn’t come cheap. “We’re trying to save money wherever we can, so we can provide the services that people need,” said Peacekeepers chief Dwayne Zacharie. One reason for the penny pinching? Discrimination, according to the Quebec Association of First Nation and Inuit Police Directors (QAFNIPD), which represents 22 Indigenous police forces. The Peacekeepers and other First Nations police departments are funded at a rate that falls far short of neighbouring services. “Everything that a police officer needs on a daily patrol shift, that’s what’s missing,” said Shawn Dulude, president of the QAFNIPD and chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police. It’s the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mary Ellen Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions

November 3, 2023 30

OTTAWA- Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill serves eviction notices on homeless as he prepares to leave office

November 3, 2023 43

By Lynda Powless Editor  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- In the waning days of his office…

Read more