History made in tobacco case

By Eve Cable Local Journalism Initiative Reporter After a gruelling, more than seven-year legal battle, Derek White and Hunter Montour were granted a permanent stay of criminal procedures this week by a Quebec Superior Court judge, who recognized the role of traditional law, including the Covenant Chain, in the tobacco trade across Turtle Island. “It’s been long, it took a toll on our whole family, but I always said we’d have our day in court, and today was our day. And we won what we set out to do,” White told The Eastern Door after the victory on Wednesday morning. Judge Sophie Bourque read aloud her decision before going over a 25-page summary of how she came to her conclusion, asking the packed courtroom to refrain from reacting to the…



