National News
ticker

Chiefs’ salaries up for review in Kahnawake

November 3, 2023 42 views

By Miriam Lafontaine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) will soon be assessing whether or not to raise chief salaries, which were last raised above cost-of-living increases roughly 15 years ago. An external consultant, Gallagher, has been contracted to carry out the review, executive officer Onerahtokha Marquis said. The hope is to see how chiefs’ salaries compare to other First Nations governments across Canada to see if they’re at a fair market value, she said. “We just want to ensure that their compensation package reflects the nature of their roles and responsibilities,” Marquis said. This current review would be to assess whether there should be a salary increase above the cost-of-living percentage increase already given to chiefs, in addition to all other MCK staff, each year….

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Mary Ellen Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions

November 3, 2023 30

OTTAWA- Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to…

Read more
National News

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill serves eviction notices on homeless as he prepares to leave office

November 3, 2023 42

By Lynda Powless Editor  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- In the waning days of his office…

Read more