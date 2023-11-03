Chiefs’ salaries up for review in Kahnawake

By Miriam Lafontaine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) will soon be assessing whether or not to raise chief salaries, which were last raised above cost-of-living increases roughly 15 years ago. An external consultant, Gallagher, has been contracted to carry out the review, executive officer Onerahtokha Marquis said. The hope is to see how chiefs’ salaries compare to other First Nations governments across Canada to see if they’re at a fair market value, she said. “We just want to ensure that their compensation package reflects the nature of their roles and responsibilities,” Marquis said. This current review would be to assess whether there should be a salary increase above the cost-of-living percentage increase already given to chiefs, in addition to all other MCK staff, each year….



