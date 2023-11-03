National News
Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill serves eviction notices on homeless as he prepares to leave office

November 3, 2023 43 views

By Lynda Powless Editor  SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- In the waning days of his office Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill served eviction notices on homeless people living on Six Nations “Glebe” lands adjacent to the Woodland Cultural Centre Thursday (Nov. 4). Turtle Island News learned the notices give the trespassers 14 days to leave the property that borders the former Mohawk Residential School Institute and is part of a search for possible unmarked graves connected to the institute. The tents and trailers that dot the land have been on the property for almost a year.  The homeless encampment became a focus of Turtle Island News articles in August. The encampment at that time consisted of a few tents. Since then, it has grown in tents and trailers and…

