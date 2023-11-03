Mary Ellen Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions

OTTAWA- Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request. A notice in Saturday’s Canada Gazette, the federal government’s official newspaper, says her appointment was terminated on Sept. 26 following her request and the Governor General’s approval. A social media post by the Indigenous Women’s Collective, which had called for her removal, says “stealing Indigenous intergenerational trauma and identities brings very real consequences” and the group thanks the Governor General for “correcting a wrong.” Turpel-Lafond was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2021. She has also returned honorary degrees from several universities, including Simon Fraser University, Brock, and two Vancouver Island schools, while McGill, Carleton and the University of…



