Evictions being used to battle drug trafficking on Pine Creek First Nation

By Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A First Nations community is taking tough and extreme measures to stop drug and alcohol dependency and warn that anyone caught trafficking could be immediately evicted from their home.

In a notice from the community’s Chief Derek Nepinak and council, Pine Creek First Nation (PCFN) said multiple community members living in a band-owned housing unit were arrested and charged by RCMP for drug trafficking.

PCFN said that as part of their Housing and Tenancy Policy, which community members must sign to rent or lease a band-owned home, those charged by RCMP in the incident have been evicted from the house.

The community is now warning that anyone who lives in a band-owned home arrested for trafficking will face immediate eviction and said the policy is in place to protect the overall health and safety of community members.

“Our community is struggling with drugs and addictions,” PCFN said in their notice. “We continue to do our part to try and provide safe ways to encourage individuals and families to seek the help they need to receive addictions treatment for their own well-being, and for the sake of their children who are impacted by the choices of parents and grandparents.

“Every day we are approached by community members to help provide solutions for community safety and to address the drug problems in the community. Ensuring that band-owned homes on reserve are free from drug trafficking is a way to reduce the proliferation of non-prescription and controlled substances that can cause harm to individuals and families.”

PCFN said that although immediate eviction may seem harsh to some, those who live in band-owned homes are aware when they sign a lease of what will happen and how quickly they can be evicted if they are caught trafficking.

“All tenants in band-owned housing are subject to basic terms of tenancy that apply without exceptions and for the safety and security of all members. Each tenancy agreement includes prohibitions from selling drugs or alcohol on the premises, which each tenant agrees to and signs,” PCFN said.

University of Manitoba professor of sociology and criminology Andrew Woolford said justice statistics in Canada show that harsh punishments don’t often deter others from criminal behaviour.

But he said he also understands and respects that First Nations have sovereignty over laws, and that problems can become so prevalent in some communities that leaders decide those steps are what is best for the community as a whole.

“I imagine the community is facing a great deal of frustration and that repeated efforts are being made to deter as a way to stop harm to the overall community, because in many First Nations there is a strong value placed on the collective well-being and not just the individual well-being,” Woolford said.

“I don’t know exactly what is going on in that community, but this would suggest to me that there is a belief at this point that the community has no other options, and there has been a calculation made that decisions made have to be made for the overall health of the community.”

Woolford said he does hope there can be opportunities given to those who have been evicted through the policy for rehabilitation.

“Rehabilitation requires more than punishment, it requires some sort of connections, and positive connections, so if it’s decided it’s going to be the harshest punishment, they would also benefit from opportunities for reconnection into the community,” Woolford said.

“Even when it’s a last resort, I don’t think the consequences should mean there is no pathway for return and rehabilitation, because it is possible they could just spread the problem somewhere else if there is no potential for recovery.”

-Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

