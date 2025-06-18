Uncategorized

The Latest: Hegseth taking questions as Trump demands Iran’s surrender to Israel

June 18, 2025

  (AP)  Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is returning to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for another potentially combative hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee as airstrikes between Iran and Israel threaten a potentially devastating wider war. President Donald Trump has demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that joining the Israeli strikes will “result in irreparable damage” for the United States.” TikTok still isn’t banned: Trump is expected to sign yet another order extending the deadline for TikTok’s Chinese owner to divest the popular video-sharing app. Despite a ban on the app in the U.S. that went into effect the day before Trump’s inauguration, this will be the third time Trump has extended the deadline. A federal judge has blocked the administration from limiting passport…

