Major projects bill moving ahead despite pushback from Indigenous groups, MP

-CP-A House of Commons committee is scheduled to sit until midnight Wednesday as MPs study legislation that would give the government sweeping powers to drive forward major projects. It appears Bill C-5 will be pushed through the House this week with the support of both Liberal and Conservative MPs, despite warnings from environmental and Indigenous groups. The legislation would allow the federal government to designate projects in the “national interest” and fast-track them by granting approvals within two years. A handful of environmental groups said Wednesday the federal government is hastily pushing the bill through Parliament and could be endangering species and sidestepping its duty to consult with Indigenous Peoples in the process. “For all these reasons and more, we say go back to the drawing board,” said Charles Hatt,…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice