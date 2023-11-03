National News
ticker

NDP to back Tory motion calling for carbon price off all heat sources

November 3, 2023 6 views

 By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The New Democrats intend to back the Conservatives on a motion to pull the carbon price off all home heating until after the next election, NDP House Leader Peter Julian said Thursday. “The reality is we need to make sure that affordability is available to all Canadians and that’s why we’re supporting this motion,” said Julian. The decision delivers another political blow to the Liberals, who have been scrambling for days to defend their decision to pause the carbon price on home heating oil for the next three years. The change is intended to give people who still use that fuel the time and money that is needed to replace it with electric heat pumps. The heating pump controversy has added to concerns…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Canadian prisons ‘disturbingly and unconscionably Indigenized’: corrections watchdog

November 3, 2023 5

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The federal prison watchdog says there are still too…

Read more
National News

‘He was a good man’: Family of First Nations man question Winnipeg in custody death

November 3, 2023 7

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Loved ones of a First Nations man who died…

Read more