NDP to back Tory motion calling for carbon price off all heat sources

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- The New Democrats intend to back the Conservatives on a motion to pull the carbon price off all home heating until after the next election, NDP House Leader Peter Julian said Thursday. “The reality is we need to make sure that affordability is available to all Canadians and that’s why we’re supporting this motion,” said Julian. The decision delivers another political blow to the Liberals, who have been scrambling for days to defend their decision to pause the carbon price on home heating oil for the next three years. The change is intended to give people who still use that fuel the time and money that is needed to replace it with electric heat pumps. The heating pump controversy has added to concerns…



