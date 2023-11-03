‘He was a good man’: Family of First Nations man question Winnipeg in custody death

By Brittany Hobson THE CANADIAN PRESS WINNIPEG- Loved ones of a First Nations man who died in police custody say officers failed to help him when he needed it most. Family and friends of Elias Whitehead, along with First Nations leaders in Manitoba and Ontario, held a news conference Thursday calling for changes to how police approach wellness checks. They also voiced concern about the force Winnipeg officers used while taking the 37-year-old into custody last month. “The police are supposed to keep people safe. They’re supposed to help people, but this wasn’t the case for Elias. Where was his help?” said Jody Beardy, Whitehead’s partner. “Elias was a good man. He was kind. He would help anyone who needed it, and he would befriend anyone.” Police have said officers…



