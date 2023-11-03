B.C. Indigenous leaders tell Premier Eby at summit that more doors must open

By Dirk Meissner THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER- The British Columbia government must do more to open the doors of power to Indigenous people and initiatives in the province, Premier David Eby was told Thursday. B.C.First Nations hear “good messages” from the New Democrat government, but still face bureaucratic holdups at crucial stages of negotiation, said Robert Phillips, a First Nations Summit political executive. Phillips made the comments at the opening of three days of meetings between Eby and members of his cabinet and more than 1,000 Indigenous leaders from about 190 First Nations. “We’re hearing good messages, don’t get me wrong, from the premier and the cabinet,” he said. “I commend the government for this work but I want to see it in details. That’s the necessary next steps that…



