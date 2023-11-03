National News
ticker

‘This situation will only get worse’: Doctors warn physician shortage to continue

November 3, 2023 6 views

By Austin Campbell  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With millions of Ontarians already not having a family doctor, provincial medical leaders are warning the situation will only get worse in the coming years. Dr. Andrew Park, president of the Ontario Medical Association, led a virtual media briefing on Wednesday to raise awareness about unsustainable workloads, emergency room closures, and the present strain on medical care in the province. Park was joined by NOSM University dean Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM University assistant dean Dr. Sarah Newbery, and Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre chief of staff Dr. Laurel Laakso. Around 2.3 million Ontarians do not currently have a family doctor. “With half of the physicians in northern Ontario expected to retire in the next 5 years, this situation will only get…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Indigenous leaders say `B.C.’ must do more to implement DRIPA four years after it became law

November 3, 2023 9

By Aaron Hemens  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders say the province must take more action…

Read more
National News

Garden River approves Robinson Huron deal

November 3, 2023 15

By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Garden River First Nation leadership has finally approved their…

Read more