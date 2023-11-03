‘This situation will only get worse’: Doctors warn physician shortage to continue

By Austin Campbell Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With millions of Ontarians already not having a family doctor, provincial medical leaders are warning the situation will only get worse in the coming years. Dr. Andrew Park, president of the Ontario Medical Association, led a virtual media briefing on Wednesday to raise awareness about unsustainable workloads, emergency room closures, and the present strain on medical care in the province. Park was joined by NOSM University dean Dr. Sarita Verma, NOSM University assistant dean Dr. Sarah Newbery, and Sioux Lookout’s Meno Ya Win Health Centre chief of staff Dr. Laurel Laakso. Around 2.3 million Ontarians do not currently have a family doctor. “With half of the physicians in northern Ontario expected to retire in the next 5 years, this situation will only get…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice