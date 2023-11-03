Indigenous leaders say `B.C.’ must do more to implement DRIPA four years after it became law

By Aaron Hemens Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Indigenous leaders say the province must take more action to implement the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) four years after it became law. The critique came on the opening day of the eighth annual B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders’ Gathering on Thursday in “Vancouver.” The two-day event is set to see more than 900 one-on-one meetings take place between Indigenous leadership and provincial government representatives. More than 190 Indigenous groups registered for the event, according to Premier David Eby, who said that the goal is to exchange dialogue and advance government-to-government relationships. “That’s a lot of meetings. And you will hear the message that needs to be about implementation of this work,” said Robert Phillips, a Secwepemc political…



