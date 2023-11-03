National News
Garden River approves Robinson Huron deal

By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Garden River First Nation leadership has finally approved their Robinson-Huron annuity settlement, with this agreement involving around $10 billion in federal and provincial money split between 21 Indigenous communities. Of these 21 First Nations, Garden River was the last one to accept its individual settlement agreement, a byproduct of a Sept. 19 election that resulted in a new chief and several different members of council. “We had to catch ourselves up to speed on all of this,” Chief Karen Bell told the Sault Star on Thursday afternoon, shortly after this settlement announcement was released. “And we had some engagement with our elders and … the negotiating team and the legal team, so that we knew what we were signing and why we were…

