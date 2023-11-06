Sex offender in 2011 child abduction in B.C. wanted Canada wide

By Chuck Chiang THE CANADIAN PRESS VANCOUVER B.C.-British Columbia’s premier says he is “deeply disturbed” that a high-risk sex offender who abducted a three-year-old boy in 2011 is on the loose after failing to return to his halfway house in Vancouver. Police say 58-year-old Randall Hopley is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen Saturday afternoon. Police say Hopley has a history of convictions for assault, property and sexual crimes, including three sex offences against children. He was convicted of the 2011 abduction of a three-year-old boy in southeastern British Columbia, which touched off a Canada-wide search for the child. Hopley had taken the boy from his family home, held him captive in a cabin for four days before returning him apparently unharmed, although the parole board said…



