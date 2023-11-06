National News
ticker

‘Very duped’: Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte Marie ancestry revelations

November 6, 2023 70 views

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995. Her iconic dark hair and fringe hung long as she told the crowd about the importance of artists from remote communities. “Most especially in the whole wide world, I’d like to acknowledge all the grassroots Indian artists who haven’t yet taken home a Juno, but who continue, as they have in the past, to capture our hearts at powwows across Canada, doing that magic which music does so well,” Sainte-Marie said to applause. Those words now ring hollow for some Indigenous musicians after a recent CBC News…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous identity discredited

November 6, 2023 61

OTTAWA-Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge whose claims to Indigenous identity have been discredited, is…

Read more
National News

First Nations appearing at standing committee come out hard against Metis self governance legislation

November 6, 2023 52

 By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations chiefs and administrators from Ontario west to…

Read more