‘Very duped’: Indigenous musicians upset over Buffy Sainte Marie ancestry revelations

By Kelly Geraldine Malone THE CANADIAN PRESS Buffy Sainte-Marie, wearing a shining dress and long necklace, was led on the stage by a group of Indigenous people in traditional regalia after she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1995. Her iconic dark hair and fringe hung long as she told the crowd about the importance of artists from remote communities. “Most especially in the whole wide world, I’d like to acknowledge all the grassroots Indian artists who haven’t yet taken home a Juno, but who continue, as they have in the past, to capture our hearts at powwows across Canada, doing that magic which music does so well,” Sainte-Marie said to applause. Those words now ring hollow for some Indigenous musicians after a recent CBC News…
Related Posts
Turpel Laford removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous identity discredited
November 6, 2023 61
OTTAWA-Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge whose claims to Indigenous identity have been discredited, is…
First Nations appearing at standing committee come out hard against Metis self governance legislation
November 6, 2023 52
By Shari Narine Local Journalism Initiative Reporter First Nations chiefs and administrators from Ontario west to…