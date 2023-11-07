National News
ticker

UN meetings press Indigenous solutions to international issues

November 7, 2023 43 views

By Patrick Quinn  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Cree Nation met with Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in mid-October. Turk visited Ottawa to discuss general issues ahead of an in-depth review of Canada’s human rights situation in November, an exercise applied to most countries every four years. Cree Nation Government Justice Director Donald Nicholls presented four points on behalf of the Coalition for the Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples and discussed specific Cree issues in a separate meeting. The Coalition emphasized the importance of implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), for which Canada passed national legislation in 2021. Nicholls called on all institutions to implement UNDRIP within their areas of influence. The Coalition wants Canada to complement UNDRIP by adopting…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Residential school records released day before archbishop testifies at Senate

November 7, 2023 40

OTTAWA-A Catholic archdiocese that includes parts of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario released long-awaited residential schools records…

Read more
National News

Canada’s first Speaker of colour aims to restore decorum in the House of Commons

November 7, 2023 39

 By Marcus Medford  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Greg Fergus says respectful debate among people with different…

Read more