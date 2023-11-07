National News
Canada’s first Speaker of colour aims to restore decorum in the House of Commons

November 7, 2023 41 views

 By Marcus Medford  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Greg Fergus says respectful debate among people with different experiences and perspectives is necessary in politics, but he’s concerned about the lack of decorum within debates in Parliament. Fergus said liberal democracies, like Canada’s, are “robust on the one hand and extraordinarily fragile on the other” but believes they’re worth fighting for. Fergus was elected as the 38th Speaker of the House of Commons last month following Anthony Rota’s resignation. Fergus fulfilled his “lifelong dream” of becoming a Member of Parliament in 2015, winning as a Liberal in Quebec’s Hull-Alymer riding. He called being named Speaker “the cherry on the sundae.” Fergus is the first person of colour in Canada to assume the role of Speaker, and he credits diversity as one of…

