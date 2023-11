Iceland’s Blue Lagoon spa closes temporarily as earthquakes put area on alert for volcanic eruption

By Egill Bjarnason THE ASSOCIATED PRESS HUSAVIK, Iceland (AP)-The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions _ closed temporarily as a swarm of earthquakes put the island nation’s most populated region on alert for a possible volcanic eruption. Guests rushed to leave the spa’s hotels in the early hours of Thursday, after they were rattled awake shortly before 1 a.m. by a magnitude 4.8 quake, the strongest to hit the region since the recent wave of seismic activity began on Oct. 25. Bjarni Stefansson, a local taxi driver, described a scene of confusion when he arrived at the Retreat Hotel, where lava rocks had fallen on the roadway and the parking lot was jammed with 20 to 30 cabs. “There was a panic situation,” Stefansson told The…



