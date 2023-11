MNO celebrates 30 years at Metis rights conference

By Kyle Darbyson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Around 400 members of the Metis community gathered in Sault Ste. Marie this week to take part in a rights conference that had an eye on the past as well as the future. This four-day affair, which began Sunday and wrapped up Wednesday, served as a major milestone for the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), which is celebrating its 30th year as a governing body. According to Region 4 councillor Mitch Case, this week’s conference also proved to be the largest MNO gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, giving them a unique opportunity to discuss issues related to Metis self-determination while simultaneously celebrating their unique cultural heritage. “So that was our thought, let’s have a real good celebration,” Case told the Sault Star Tuesday…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page