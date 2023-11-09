MNO celebrates 30 years at Metis rights conference

National News
 By Kyle Darbyson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Around 400 members of the Metis community gathered in Sault Ste. Marie this week to take part in a rights conference that had an eye on the past as well as the future. This four-day affair, which began Sunday and wrapped up Wednesday, served as a major milestone for the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO), which is celebrating its 30th year as a governing body. According to Region 4 councillor Mitch Case, this week’s conference also proved to be the largest MNO gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, giving them a unique opportunity to discuss issues related to Metis self-determination while simultaneously celebrating their unique cultural heritage. “So that was our thought, let’s have a real good celebration,” Case told the Sault Star Tuesday…

