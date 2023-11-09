National News
Gaps in Mental Wellness for Indigenous Men Addressed with Men’s 2 Day Indigenous Wellness Gathering

November 9, 2023 30 views

By Jacqueline St. Pierre  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter THE MANITOULIN EXPOSITOR LITTLE CURRENT- Noojmowin Teg is hosting a two-day gathering on Indigenous men’s wellness on Tuesday, November 14th, and Wednesday, November 15th. The event will be held at the Manitoulin Conference Centre and features keynote speakers George Couchie of the Red Tail Hawk Clan from Nipissing First Nation and Glen Gould of the Membertou First Nation. Mr. Couchie is a retired police officer with 32 years of service and a published author who wrote three books: Raised on an Eagle Feather, Creation of the Spark, and The Gifts of the Seven Grandfathers. He has also delivered award-winning Indigenous Awareness Trainings and Initiatives, including The Niigan Mosewak Program for Indigenous youth aged 12-17. Close to 150 kids are invited to the…

