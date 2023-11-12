National News
ticker

Indigenous mom’s discrimination payout hangs in the balance at B.C. Supreme Court

November 12, 2023 47 views

By Brielle Morgan  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Content warning: This story deals with child apprehension and discrimination against an Indigenous mother. Please look after your spirit and read with care. An Afro-Indigenous mother sat quietly in a “Vancouver” courtroom last week as 14 lawyers argued about whether a tribunal decision that found social workers discriminated against her should be upheld. About this same time last year, “Justine” was celebrating a landmark B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling, which ordered the agency that took her daughters and put them in “care” to pay her $150,000 “as compensation for injury to her dignity, feelings, and self-respect.” Now, the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) is asking B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gomery to toss that decision out. The tribunal’s decision “jeopardizes the safety…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inuk MP urges Metis, First Nations to stand in solidarity over Bill C 53

November 12, 2023 45

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Diverging views on the proposed Metis self-governance legislation…

Read more
National News

Feds, lawyers in First Nations child welfare case reach $55M deal over legal fees

November 12, 2023 42

OTTAWA- The federal government and the class-action lawyers who worked on a historic settlement over First…

Read more