Indigenous mom’s discrimination payout hangs in the balance at B.C. Supreme Court

By Brielle Morgan Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Content warning: This story deals with child apprehension and discrimination against an Indigenous mother. Please look after your spirit and read with care. An Afro-Indigenous mother sat quietly in a “Vancouver” courtroom last week as 14 lawyers argued about whether a tribunal decision that found social workers discriminated against her should be upheld. About this same time last year, “Justine” was celebrating a landmark B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruling, which ordered the agency that took her daughters and put them in “care” to pay her $150,000 “as compensation for injury to her dignity, feelings, and self-respect.” Now, the Vancouver Aboriginal Child and Family Services Society (VACFSS) is asking B.C. Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Gomery to toss that decision out. The tribunal’s decision “jeopardizes the safety…