National News
ticker

‘Not holding anything back’ on residential school records, archbishop tells Senate

November 12, 2023 44 views

By Alessia Passafiume THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA- A Catholic archdiocese that operated four Indigenous residential schools in Manitoba and Saskatchewan has finally surrendered a long-awaited trove of records that may hold clues about their tragic history. The Archdiocese of Keewatin-Le Pas gave the documents to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in late October, not long before Archbishop Murray Chatlain’s appearance before a key Senate committee. Word of the disclosure comes as church leaders face persistent accusations, including from Indigenous leaders who testified before the same committee, that they are dragging their heels on releasing records. In 2021, a staff member found a box of files containing some residential school lists, and the archdiocese agreed to digitize the records in consultation with the national centre, Chatlain testified. But until…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, and Print Subscription Only members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Inuk MP urges Metis, First Nations to stand in solidarity over Bill C 53

November 12, 2023 45

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Diverging views on the proposed Metis self-governance legislation…

Read more
National News

Feds, lawyers in First Nations child welfare case reach $55M deal over legal fees

November 12, 2023 42

OTTAWA- The federal government and the class-action lawyers who worked on a historic settlement over First…

Read more