‘Dances With Wolves’ actor asks Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges

LAS VEGAS-The lawyer for Nathan Chasing Horse has asked the Nevada Supreme Court to drop all charges against the “Dances With Wolves” actor and self-described medicine man. Chasing Horse has been jailed in Las Vegas since his January arrest in southern Nevada, where he is charged with 18 felonies, including sexual assault of a minor, child abuse and kidnapping. He has been accused of using his status as a spiritual leader to run a cult-like organization and take advantage of young Indigenous women for sex. Chasing Horse is also facing criminal charges in Montana, British Columbia and Alberta. His lawyer, Kristy Holston, argued in the Nevada court that prosecutors presented no evidence the sex was non-consensual and that they provided improper instructions to a grand jury about grooming. “Nathan’s spiritual…



