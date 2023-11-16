National News
Secwepemc matriarch and hereditary chief head to jail for opposition of TMX construction on unceded land

November 16, 2023 3 views

By Aaron Hemens  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Secwepemc matriarch and a hereditary chief are both serving jail time three years after they were arrested for opposing the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project’s (TMX) development in Secwepemcul’ecw. Rather than going through the lengthy process of appealing their 28-day sentences, Miranda Dick and her father, Hereditary Chief Saw-ses, are spending time behind bars. They said goodbye to loved ones and allies in front of the Kamloops Law Courts building in Tk’emlups (Kamloops) on Tuesday. Dick and Chief Saw-ses, who is a survivor of the Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS), were part of a group of eight land defenders who were arrested and later charged with criminal contempt for violating a TMX injunction in the federally-owned company’s construction area in Sqeq’petsin (Mission Flats…

