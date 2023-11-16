Indigenous climate change concerns paramount, Saskatoon conference hears

By Kimiya Shokoohi Merrick Young has seen first-hand the disparity in how climate change has affected his northern community compared to more urban centres. The 17-year-old hoped to share that viewpoint this week at a national conference in Saskatoon. The Prince Albert Grand Council organized the Braiding Knowledge for Clean Energy conference, gathering members of Indigenous, rural and remote communities to discuss and devise solutions to the threats caused by climate change. “I recently moved back to my community and knew something had to change,” said Young, who is from Red Earth Cree Nation, approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. Due to factors such as land-based practices and geography less subjected to urbanization, these groups often experience the effects of climate change before anyone else. P.A. Grand Council vice-chief…
