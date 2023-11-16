Lougheed remains school board chair, St. Pierre by her side

By David Briggs Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The board of trustees voted, and Erika Lougheed will serve another year term as the Chair of the Near North District School Board. She will be joined by a new Vice-Chair, Ashley St. Pierre, who is taking over the seat from Wesley Howard. Each year, the positions are chosen by a secret ballot cast by board members. Candidates must be nominated by someone on the board, and if elected, will serve in that role for a one-year term. “I’m happy to do it,” Lougheed said of chairing the board. “I have experience with municipal politics that translates well here, and I feel confident going into the second year.” Lougheed served as a municipal councillor in East Ferris before being elected to the school…



