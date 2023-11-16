National News
Eskasoni First Nation adds 85 hectares of land to reserve

November 16, 2023 9 views

By Mitchell Ferguson  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter ESKASONI- Eskasoni First Nation and the federal government have announced an ‘Addition to Reserve,’ expanding the First Nations community’s land base by 85.5 hectares. The land is just southeast of Eskasoni in the Benacadie/Castle Bay area. The primary purpose of the land addition is to accommodate future commercial development, population increases, and economic growth. Eskasoni’s Chief Leroy Denny says the process of officially adding the land to the reserve after the land was initially donated to Eskasoni nine years ago in 2014 was relatively quick. “Around ten years ago, once this land was donated to us, we said we want this to be reserve land,” said Denny. “It’s a lot of work; it’s a big process you have to go through for an…

